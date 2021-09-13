Posted: Sep 13, 2021 1:02 PMUpdated: Sep 13, 2021 1:02 PM

Ty Loftis

The Bighill Furniture Store has been a staple of downtown Fairfax for many years, but it has laid vacant since a tornado tore it apart in 2018. The county had discussed selling the building, if not re-furbishing it, but because nobody has been paying taxes on the building, it went up for sale at Monday’s Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting.

Jerry Butterbaugh, a Fairfax resident who has a vested interest in the matter, wasn’t interested in bidding on the property, but wanted to make sure the town of Fairfax had been notified that the building was being sold.

Commissioners Assistant Kandy Jump assured everyone that an agenda had been posted at the Fairfax City Hall. Upon hearing that, an auction ensued and the building was sold to Sarah Bytyqi for $4,000.