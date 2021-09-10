Posted: Sep 10, 2021 1:13 PMUpdated: Sep 10, 2021 1:16 PM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County Commissioners may award a bid for courtroom renovations at the Washington County Courthouse in Bartlesville when they meet on Monday.

From there, the Commissioners may terminate a lease agreement with Dewey Public Schools regarding a parking lot near campus. Dewey's Board of Education agreed to terminate this lease on Tuesday, Sept. 7, to make way for a potential Boys & Girls Club in Dewey.

Later in the meeting, four trustees may be nominated to the Washington County Public Facilities Authority. One person may be nominated to replace a position on the Authority as well.

The Washington County Commissioners will meet on Monday, Sept. 13, at 9:30 a.m. on the second floor of the County Administration Building, 400 S. Johnstone Avenue.