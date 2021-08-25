Posted: Aug 25, 2021 3:01 PMUpdated: Aug 25, 2021 3:37 PM

Garrett Giles

Copan Public Schools Superintendent Chris Smith took to Facebook on Wednesday afternoon to provide an update on the new Agriculture Building that is being built on campus.

Smith said electrical work is underway and that plumbing should begin on Thursday or Friday to wrap that portion of the project up. He said everything in the 5,000 square-foot facility is coming along great.

The Agriculture Building includes a tool room, an office, classrooms, two bathrooms, storage space, and much more. This project is possible thanks to bond issue voters in the Copan area.

The same bond issue has led to numerous projects at CPS, most of which were completed over the summer. To read more about those improvements, click here.