Copan Public Schools
Posted: Jul 30, 2021 1:53 PMUpdated: Jul 30, 2021 1:53 PM
Copan Public Schools Highlights Summer Improvements
Garrett Giles
Copan Public Schools has upgraded over the summer.
According to a post on its Facebook page, Copan Public Schools has made improvements thanks to bond issue voters. School officials thanked the community for its unwavering support of CPS.
The pavilion at CPS will be completed as soon as the 5,000 square-foot Agriculture Building is complete. School officials shared a laundry list of accomplishments on social media, including the following:
- Renovations to the High School Boy's Bathroom
- New Elementary Office on the South End Doors (Near Circle Drive)
- Three bottle filling stations (one in each building, filtered / cooling)
- New intercom system
- New fire alarm system
- New surveillance system
- New 75 inch touchscreen TVs'
- New softball fences
- New baseball field fencing and lights
- All new computers in two labs
- Renovated elementary teacher's workroom
- Nine newly painted classrooms
Below are more pictures highlighting the improvements, courtesy of Copan Public Schools.
