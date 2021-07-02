Posted: Jul 02, 2021 9:40 AMUpdated: Jul 02, 2021 9:53 AM

Tom Davis

Washington County is faring well coming out of COVID-19. Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION on Friday, County Commission Mike Dunlap said the sales tax revenues have been the largest he has seen since being in office.

Commissioner Dunlap said it is likely a number of things factoring into the larger collection of sales taxes, but he could not speculate as to what the key driver would be.

Dunlap was happy that a recent bridge project at Green Lake was completed well and on a timely basis. He is rather disappointed that the recent wet weather pattern have hampered otheE projects of late.