Posted: Mar 30, 2021 9:14 AMUpdated: Mar 30, 2021 9:57 AM

Garrett Giles

The Green Lake Bridge Project at the southern end of Washington County is practically complete and an official ceremony has been set.

Commissioner Mike Dunlap said a ceremony will be held on Friday, April 30th at 9:30 a.m. He said the ceremony is set to take place at the bridge site located along County Road 4000 two miles north of the Tulsa County line and one mile east of the Rogers County line.

Commissioner Dunlap is hoping for warmer weather, which is why the ceremony won't be held until the end of April. He said the project, however, is moving on.

Congressman Kevin Hern is anticipated to be in the area for the ceremony as well. The bridge spans approximately 110-feet over a big body of water. The estimated cost for the project was around $1-million.