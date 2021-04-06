Posted: Apr 06, 2021 9:00 AMUpdated: Apr 06, 2021 9:15 AM

Tom Davis

A $250 employee incentive for getting the COVID-19 vaccine was the big story our of the Bartlesville city council meeting Monday night. Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION on Tuesday morning, Bartlesville City Councilor Paul Stuart broke it down for us how the plan will work.

Stuart explained that under the resolution, each employee would receive $250 if they receive or have previously received a COVID-19 vaccination. Stuart agreed with City Manager Mike Bailey in saying that this will help the city minimize time lost from employees.

Stuart said the incentive is available for all city employees. Part-time employees will receive a pro-rated payment if vaccinated.

He said that a memorandum of understanding is necessary for police and fire employees because of their respective unions.

Stuart said that there is no requirement for employees to receive a vaccination.

Councilor Stuart was quick to remind everyone that the BDA election to extend the quarter-cent sales tax is Tuesday . He listed the many successes for our community enabled by keeping the tax over the years.

Stuart also talked about the proposed expansion of Sooner Pool set to begin at the end of this season which will include the addition of water slides to the current lap pool and splash pad. The long range plan has a lazy river and surf waves.

The councilor also announced that about $936,000 COVID-19 grants for rent, utilities and mental health related to COVID-19. Stuart says the the money has not yet arrived, but when it does CONCERN will deal with the rent and utilites portion and Grand Lake will handle the the mental health aspect.

The process and procedures for applications will be annouced soon.

The fire department reported to the council last night that their ISO rating has improved from a 4 to a 2 which means your insurance rates will improve as well.