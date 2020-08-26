Posted: Aug 26, 2020 9:56 AMUpdated: Aug 26, 2020 10:36 AM

Garrett Giles

A request for the Bartlesville City Council to set the quarter-cent Economic Development Sales Tax election for Tuesday, Nov. 3rd, 2020 was approved on Wednesday morning by the Bartlesville Development Authority.

BDA President David Woods said the Economic Development Sales Tax sunsets every five year. He said the voters of Bartlesville would get to decide whether or not they have received value.

The current funding for the BDA or the Economic Development Fund will end in July of 2021, so there will need to be an election if there is any hope in extending the Economic Development Sales Tax. The request for the election to be held during the General Election in November will now head to the Bartlesville City Council for discussion and possible approval.