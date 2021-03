Posted: Mar 18, 2021 3:45 AMUpdated: Mar 18, 2021 3:47 AM

Bartlesville Police Chief Tracy Roles reminded everyone to stay lucky on St. Patrick’s Day.

Chief Roles says offered free rides to those who drank too much tWednesday night saying he wanted to keep everyone safe – no questions asked.

Dispatch says about 5 people took the Chief Roles up on his offer-- that number will be further verified later today.

Rides were restricted to Bartlesville city limits.