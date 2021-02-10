Posted: Feb 10, 2021 9:57 AMUpdated: Feb 10, 2021 9:57 AM

Garrett Giles

Now that Tuesday’s elections in Washington County have wrapped up, the County Election Board can focus on moving from the courthouse in downtown Bartlesville to City Hall across the street.

Commissioner Mike Dunlap said they have a contract to build cabinets and shelves for the Election Board's new space on the fourth floor of Bartlesville City Hall. He said Election Board Secretary Yvonne House's plan is to be in their relocated offices by Monday, March 1st.

Commissioner Dunlap said he has hired a mover to help the Washington County Election Board move on the last weekend of the month. He said the Election Board should be open on the first of March.

The City of Bartlesville and Washington County entered into a lease agreement in early-January 2021, making the relocation of the Washington County Election Board possible.

You can read more on the details of the agreement between the City of Bartlesville and Washington County here.