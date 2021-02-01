Posted: Feb 01, 2021 10:58 AMUpdated: Feb 01, 2021 11:29 AM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County Election Board hopes to be moved into its new office space in Bartlesville by the beginning of March.

Election Board Secretary Yvonne House said she'd like to have everything moved to their space on the fourth floor of Bartlesville City Hall located at 401 S. Johnstone Avenue by Monday, March 1st. House said they didn't want to move their offices this February because an election will be taking place this month. She said there will not be an election until April after this month's elections.

The elections that the Washington County Election Board is focused on is the Caney Valley Special School Election and the Collinsville Board of Education Primary. These elections will take place on Tuesday, Feb. 9th.

Washington County wanted to advise the public that the Election Board will be in the process of moving to Bartlesville City Hall in the near future.

We will have more on this story when it becomes available. You can read more about the agreement that was made between Washington County and the City of Bartlesville in early-January here.