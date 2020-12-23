Posted: Dec 23, 2020 2:04 PMUpdated: Dec 23, 2020 2:10 PM

Garrett Giles

Osage Hills State Park will hold its "First Day Hike" of the new year on Friday, Jan. 1st, at 1:00 p.m.

Ranger Nick Conner encourages you to get out and enjoy nature in 2021. He encouraged you to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines while hiking. He said 20 State Parks in Oklahoma will be partaking in First Day Hikes to bring in 2021.

You are asked to follow signs for parking if you are going to take part in the "First Day Hike" at Osage Hills. There will be no parking fee at Osage Hills Friday, Jan. 1st, through Sunday, Jan. 3rd.

The First Day Hike will start with a ribbon cutting ceremony for local scouter Kenneth Standish, who worked on rebuilding the bridge going to Look Out Lake at Osage Hills. More on that story can be found here.

Following the ribbon cutting ceremony, First Day hikers will be the first to cross the new bridge on a half-mile self-guided hike that will take you to the lake and back to your vehicle by trail.