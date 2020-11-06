Posted: Nov 06, 2020 3:39 PMUpdated: Nov 06, 2020 3:46 PM

Garrett Giles

Ranger Nick Conner with Osage Hills State Park provided a construction update on Friday afternoon regarding the road to Lake Lookout.

Construction was set to begin over a week ago, but Ranger Conner said icy conditions prevented them from starting on the project. He said work on the road to Lake Lookout, including bridge replacement, started on Friday and road access has been closed to the public.

Ranger Conner said he is really excited about the project. He said the project will increase access to Lake Lookout year round without having to worry about it. He added that it should reduce the park's shutdowns of the road by approximately 90-percent.

The new bridge is expected to be two-feet higher than the original, which should help with the water flow of Sand Creek. Ranger Conner said if Sand Creek gets backed up or Lake Lookout sees an overflow of water, they may not have to close the road to the lake thanks to the improvements that are being made. He said they should have safer access to Lake Lookout once the project is complete.

The project to fix the bridge and the road to Lake Lookout is an Eagle Scout project that is being conducted by Kenneth Standish Jr. The young man is working in conjunction with the Osage County Commissioners. Standish Jr. has raised funds to makes this project possible. You can read Bartlesville Radio's initial report on this story here.

Ranger Conner added that you can still access Lake Lookout via lake trails at Osage Hills State Park.

Ranger Conner's announcement on Facebook about the work at Osage Hills State Park can be found below. Photo courtesy: Osage Hills State Park.