Posted: Dec 18, 2020 1:25 PMUpdated: Dec 18, 2020 1:33 PM

Garrett Giles

One of the happiest, friendliest, and kindest residents of Bartlesville turned 100 on Friday.

Anne Platner lives right across from the campus of Oklahoma Wesleyan University in Bartlesville. Her family and friends celebrated her 100th birthday with her at her home on Friday afternoon.

Platner said she doesn't feel 100-years-old. She said the secret to living a long life is to be positive about everything and eat a ton of blueberries.

A countless number of people drove by Anne's home to wave hello and wish her a happy birthday on Friday. Anne's younger sisters, Mary Christine and Lois, made a surprise visit to her home as well. She said it was wonderful to see all her friends and family on her birthday. Anne's family says she's the most optimistic person you'll ever meet.

Platner, who has lived in Bartlesville for 78 years, has four kids, 12 grandkids, and over 20 great grandkids. She has no great great grandkids yet. You can read more about Anne here.

Below are more pictures from Anne's drive-thru birthday celebration on Friday.