Posted: Dec 04, 2020 9:47 AMUpdated: Dec 04, 2020 9:47 AM

Tom Davis

Washington County Commissioner Mike Bouvier appeared on COMMUNITY CONNECTION Friday.

The commissioner talked about his project at some of the area cemetaries. Bouvier said it's his hope that future generations come to realize the great history of Washington County. Bouvier said he took up this work a couple years ago at the Tyner Cemetery neary Oglesby and recently at the Stokes Cemetery.