Posted: Nov 25, 2020 1:50 PMUpdated: Nov 25, 2020 1:50 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man appeared in court on Tuesday facing several drug related charges as well as child endangerment. Jacob Archambo was charged with four counts stemming from a Monday incident.

According to an affidavit, officers approached a parked car near 17th Street and Keeler Avenue in Bartlesville. The defendant was observed to be sleeping in the driver’s seat of the car with a child sitting in the backseat. Archambo had a green bag sitting on his lap.

Officers awoke Archambo and he gave several conflicting stories as to what he was doing. It was noted that the defendant appeared unsteady on his feet. HE could not give the name of the child that was in the vehicle.

Inside the bag were several pills including oxycodone, naloxone and Xanax. A small amount of marijuana was found in the bag as well. Bond for Archambo was set at $20,000.