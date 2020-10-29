Posted: Oct 29, 2020 11:29 AMUpdated: Oct 29, 2020 11:29 AM

Garrett Giles

A Kansas mother whose estranged husband is charged with killing the couple’s two sons before fleeing with their two daughters is thanking the people who helped track down the girls nearly 400 miles away in Oklahoma.

Tara Jackson’s attorney, Gary Nelson, described the deaths of 14-year-old Logan Jackson and 12-year-old Austin Jackson as “traumatic” in a statement released Wednesday and said she wanted privacy. The boys’ younger sisters, three-year-old Aven Jackson and seven-year-old Nora Jackson, were found unharmed near Erick, Oklahoma, on Saturday night after a massive search. 40-year-old Donny Jackson was arrested for the crimes.

