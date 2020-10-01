Posted: Oct 25, 2020 7:57 AMUpdated: Oct 25, 2020 7:57 AM

Tom Davis

A Kansas man traveling with two daughters was located and taken into custody in Oklahoma on Saturday after the girls were reported missing from their Leavenworth, Kan., home.

An Amber Alert had been issued for the missing girls, ages 7 and 3, after two boys believed to be their brothers, ages 14 and 11, were found dead in the home, according to reports.

A family member had alerted authorities after one of the children failed to show up for a soccer game, the Kansas City Star reported. When officers arrived at the home, they found the boys’ bodies, determined the girls were missing and issued the Amber Alert, the report said.

The cause of death for the boys was unclear and there was no immediate information about the mother of the children.

The father, identified as Donny Jackson, 40, “had dealings” with law enforcement in the past, Leavenworth County Undersheriff Jim Sherley told the Star, though he wouldn’t elaborate.