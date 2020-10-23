Posted: Oct 23, 2020 10:08 AMUpdated: Oct 23, 2020 11:05 AM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Police Department Foundation is getting set to launch an initiative to purchase uniforms and coats forBartlesville's police officers.

Foundation President Linda Branstetter said the officers have different colors of uniforms now. Branstetter said that they want the officers to be recognized in the community by giving them matching uniforms. She said the coats will help the officers stay warm in the winter months.

Some officers have coats but Branstetter said the coats are getting old and thinner. Branstetter said coats get thinner the longer they're worn because they wear down. She said weather forecasts predict a colder than normal winter in Oklahoma this year, which is why the BPD Foundation is looking into this initiative.

Branstetter said officers can wear the jackets while they're directing traffic or securing a scene to serve search warrants in the cold. She said officers generally spend an extended amount of time outside so they need coats to keep them warm.

What police officers do takes time, and Branstetter said the BPD Foundation wants to show their support by providing them with the appropriate equipment they need for any situation. Branstetter said they'll receive a proposal from the Bartlesville Police Department in their next meeting to potentially launch the initiative to purchase uniforms and coats.

Branstetter said they meet the second Wednesday of every month, but they want to get this initiative rolling since winter is not waiting for them to make a decision. She said they're hoping to hold a special meeting next Wednesday, Oct. 28th.

If you wish to help the Bartlesville Police Department Foundation support the Bartlesville Police Department, you can donate today. Branstetter said BPD Foundation has an account through the Bartlesville Community Foundation. She said any money donated can receive a tax write off if you make the check out to the Bartlesville Community Foundation and note the BPD Foundation on the memo line.

From there the BPD Foundation can move the funds to whatever initiative they need to address. Branstetter said you can make a donation to a specific program as well. She said this includes programs like the BPD's K9 program. On the same memo line, write "BPD Foundation - K9" or whatever other program you'd like to support.

You can also make a donation at bartlesvillecf.org. Branstetter suggests that donors check with their CPA to make sure the donation is a tax deductible donation. She said some donations are and some are not.

The BPD Foundation is also selling signs that say "We Support Local Law Enforcement." You can receive a sign for a $20 donation to the Foundation. Branstetter said you can contact them through the BPD's non-emergency line at 918.338.4001. She said you can also reach out to them through the BPD Foundation's Facebook page. For an extra $10, you can get a porch light and a ribbon as well.

Funds are being raised now for the $1,600 Lt. Robb Fouts Scholarship. You can donate funds to the scholarship effort through the Bartlesville Community Foundation. All you have to do is put "Lt. Fouts Scholarship" on the memo line of your check donation.

Branstetter said the BPD Foundation awarded its first Lt. Fouts Scholarship in May. She said this is the second year the scholarship has been awarded, but this year was the first year the Foundation awarded the scholarship. Elizabeth Gunnell was the recipient of the Lt. Robb Fouts Scholarship in May.