Posted: May 25, 2020 10:18 AMUpdated: May 25, 2020 12:29 PM

Garrett Giles

Elizabeth Gunnell has been selected by a Fouts family representative to receive the Lieutenant Robert “Robb” Fouts Memorial Award for the spring of 2020.

The. Lt. Robert “Robb” Fouts Memorial Scholarship Award was instituted in the spring of 2019 by Dr. Holly Fouts and Shianne Fouts to honor the life and legacy of the late Bartlesville Police Department Lieutenant Robert “Robb” Fouts. The Fouts Family has instituted this scholarship to assist a Bartlesville High School Senior who desires to study police science.

Shianne Fouts said this is the second spring her family has awarded the Lieutenant Robert "Robb" Fouts Memorial Scholarship Award. The two award recipients have been female, and Shianne said it has been interesting and aspiring to see the ladies have a desire to be in law enforcement.

The Lieutenant Robert “Robb” Fouts Memorial Award was presented to Gunnell on Friday, May 22nd. Bartlesville Police Department Foundation Chairwoman, Linda Branstetter addressed a small crowd that day. She said that they were awarding Gunnell – an intern for the Bartlesville Police Department – with the $1,500 scholarship that represents the legacy of Lt. Fouts, known by many as Robb Fouts.

Investigator Tyler Lee said he has worked with Gunnell at the police department. He said Lt. Fouts would be more than proud of decision to award Gunnell with The Lieutenant Robert "Robb" Fouts Memorial Scholarship.

Lt. Fouts was a 24-year veteran of the BPD who was a doting father to five girls (three biological and two step-daughters that he loved very much), and a loving husband to the late Dr. Holly Fouts. He grew up racing BMX bikes, he loved his special edition 1976 gold Trans Am, and he also was a self-taught bass guitarist.

1994 is when Lt. Fouts started with the Bartlesville Police Department as a reserve officer. In 1997, Lt. Fouts began to work full time at the department where he spent the next 21-years in service to his community. He rose through the ranks after spending two-years as a patrol officer, three years as a field training officer, six years as a sergeant, and ten years as a lieutenant on the night shift.

The Buckle Down Cop award was given to Lt. Fouts in 1999 and 2002. Lt. Fouts also received Police Officer of the Year in 2000. In her speech, Branstetter said Lt. Fouts was known personally and professionally as being humble, honest, steady and fair.

Lt. Fouts’ life was tragically cut short by cancer in 2018. After his death, his wife Holly and oldest daughter Shianne worked with the BPD to create this award to honor the love his family continues to share for him.

Pictured above from left to right: Investigator Tyler Lee, Elizabeth Gunnell, BPD Foundation Chairwoman Linda Branstetter, Shianne Fouts.