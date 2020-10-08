Posted: Oct 08, 2020 6:09 PMUpdated: Oct 08, 2020 6:09 PM

Garrett Giles

A Dewey Public School employee has tested positive for COVID-19, which has caused the district to close Dewey High School and Dewey Middle School on Friday.

Superintendent Vince Vincent said the closure is necessary so that school officials can gather more information and coordinate with health department personnel for proper close contract tracing. Any staff member or students who is considered to be a close contact will be notified on Friday.

The closure is only effective for DHS and DMS. The elementary school, with exception to the fifth grade class, will remain open on Friday. DHS and DMS will not pivot to distance learning on the closed school day. Superintendent Vincent said they intentionally built in flexibility within the district's school calendar for moments like this one. He said it is anticipated that school will resume on Monday. If anything changes, you will be notified.

Friday's Dewey Bulldogger football game against the Nowata Ironmen was also postponed on Thursday due to COVID-19 cases.

We will have updates when they become available.