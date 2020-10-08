Posted: Oct 08, 2020 8:49 AMUpdated: Oct 08, 2020 8:49 AM

Garrett Giles

Dewey Public Schools announced on Wednesday that a Dewey Elementary School student has tested positive for COVID-19.

Superintendent Vince Vincent said this is the second student this week within the same grade level but not in the same class. He said the student's last day of attendance at school was Tuesday and began feeling symptomatic on Monday.

DPS found out that that the student tested positive for the virus late Wednesday afternoon, and close contact tracing began shortly after. Superintendent Vincent said individuals considered to be close contacts will be notified and are immediately required to be removed from school and school related activities for 14 calendar days.

Additionally, because this was the second positive case this week within the same grade level, DPS moved all Dewey Elementary 5th grade students to distance learning on Thursday. Superintendent Vince Vincent said all students not contacted by school officials as close contacts may return to school on Monday, Oct. 19th. He said they believe this move is necessary for two mains reasons:

1. The health and safety of staff and students not directly affected.

2. The necessity to quarantine several staff members and half of the 5th Grade class.

For parents with questions regarding distance learning for your child, contact the Elementary School Office at 918.534.2241.

School meals (breakfast / lunch) will still be provided for students in quarantine and distance learning. Meals can be picked up on Friday on the West side of the school cafeteria from 5:00 to 6:00 p.m.

As a reminder, Superintendent Vincent asks parents to please continue to perform health checks with your children each morning. He said if there is any concern about their health to please have them stay home from school. A health check chart provided by Dewey Public Schools can be found below.

Superintendent Vincent said it is important to remember that children are greatly influenced by the reactions of adults when facing difficult circumstances. He encourages everyone to remain calm and to be empathetic and respectful to anyone affected.