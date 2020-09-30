Posted: Sep 30, 2020 1:04 PMUpdated: Sep 30, 2020 1:08 PM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Police Department is continuing to investigate multiple vehicle thefts and vehicle burglaries, and they need your help identifying several suspects.

Sergeant Daniel Elkins said they believe they have two suspects that are working in conjunction with one another. He said most of the cases they are investigating have led them to the Tulsa area.

Victims have reported either a vehicle burglary or a vehicle theft. Sgt. Elkins said a credit or debit card has been stolen in nearly every case. He said a transaction will then be made at a gas station, which is how the Bartlesville Police Department has been able to obtain the images of the suspects that you see above and below. Also pictured is the suspect vehicle.

On Monday, Deputy Police Chief Rocky Bevard said nearly a dozen cases involving either vehicle burglary or vehicle theft occurred over the weekend. You can read that story here.

Sgt. Elkins said the pictures show the suspects being out and about over the weekend and at a later date. He continued to remind the people to lock their vehicles and remove valuables to prevent these crimes from occurring.

If you have any information that could help the Bartlesville Police Department, you can call dispatch 918.338.4001. You can call the BPD Criminal Investigation's Unit at 918.338.4015. CrimeStoppers is also available at 918.336.2583. You can remain anonymous.