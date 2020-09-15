Posted: Sep 15, 2020 10:37 AMUpdated: Sep 15, 2020 10:42 AM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Regional United Way has a goal to raise $2.2 million in 2020, and they need your help to make a difference.

With donor dollars, BRUW President and CEO Lisa Cary said they are able to support programs of their 14 partner agencies that offer services for families and individuals in need. She said it is no surprise to anyone that we are currently facing challenges that we have never faced before.

We are all experiencing the same pandemic. Cary said the pandemic is impacting each of us differently. She said the most vulnerable in our communities are being hit the hardest. Now more than ever, they need you to give today to change their tomorrow.

Cary went on to say that the pandemic is limiting ways the Bartlesville Regional United Way can raise money during their annual campaign. This includes the cancellation of the 2020 United Way Golf Tournament, which generated $750,000 last year, and the move to a virtual format for BRUW's Day of Caring.

Cary said they are committed to making the communities we know and love better, but they cannot do it without you. You can “Give Today, Change Tomorrow” by going to bartlesvilleuw.org.

For more than 80 years, the Bartlesville Regional United Way has been a part of our amazing communities. Cary said they have a mission to lead the fight for health, education, and financial stability for every person in our communities.