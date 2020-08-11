Posted: Aug 11, 2020 3:49 PMUpdated: Aug 11, 2020 3:51 PM

Garrett Giles

Due to the continued impact of COVID-19 – and to ensure no one associated with it would be put at risk – the Bartlesville Regional United Way has announced the cancellation of its 2020 Golf Tournament.

A staple of the annual campaign to benefit the Bartlesville Regional United Way and the programs of its nonprofit member agencies, the Golf Tournament takes place every September at the Adams Municipal Golf Course and brings together a wide array of sponsors, participants and volunteers for a great cause.

“This was a very difficult decision, but one that myself along with the BRUW Board of Directors felt we had to make under the circumstances,” said Lisa Cary, CEO & president of the BRUW. “We will still have many events and promotions planned for this year’s campaign and look forward to it being a great one. And next year, we will certainly look forward to holding the Golf Tournament once again.”

The Bartlesville Regional United Way Golf Tournament was initially introduced as part of the annual fundraising campaign in 2004. A fledgling event which featured 18 teams and netted around $8,000 in its inaugural year, it has since grown to draw in people from throughout the country to enjoy food, prize giveaways and golf. Last year’s event generated more than $300,000.

“Here at the United Way, we will always look to help our community and to lift it up,” said Cary. “But our concern with the Golf Tournament is that we could potentially put those associated with it at risk. That was a chance that we simply couldn’t take.”

The BRUW’s 2020 fundraising campaign is due to begin on Friday, Sept. 4. Due to the community's collective efforts in raising funds last year, more than 30,500 area individuals were served by the BRUW’s 14 non-profit partner agencies in the areas of health, education and financial stability. The 14 partner agencies include Agape Mission, the American Red Cross, the Boys & Girls Club of Bartlesville, Building Bridges, the Boys & Girls Club of Nowata, the Cherokee Council Boy Scouts, ElderCare, the Family Healthcare Clinic, the Girl Scouts of Eastern Oklahoma, Mary Martha Outreach, the Richard Kane YMCA, Samaritan Counseling & Growth Center, the Salvation Army and the Westside Community Center.

“United together,” said Cary, “we are tackling problems every day in a coordinated effort to make our communities better and stronger.”

For the last eight decades, the BRUW, which is a nonprofit organization as well, has supported programs that help individuals reach their full potential. The organization places an emphasis on educational programs that help children get a strong start by building critical reading skills to equip them for success in school while also providing them with comprehensive job training that leads to future employment and lifelong careers. The BRUW’s health-focused programs offer an avenue for healthcare assistance and resources which promote positive active lifestyles for all generations.

Those living without food and basic necessities are provided services through the BRUW’s donor-funded programs and are offered a path toward financial stability.

To learn more about the BRUW, including the positive impact its partner agencies are making in the area as well as the complete list of business who support the organization, please visit bartlesvilleuw.org. Information regarding the 2021 Bartlesville Regional United Way Golf Tournament will be made available on the website as it becomes available as well.