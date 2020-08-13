News
OKLAHOMA
Oklahoma COVID-19 Weekly Report
Oklanhoma Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report August 7– August 13, 2020
- Total Confirmed cases 4,702 -16.9% 46,103
- Recovered cases 4,335 -26.6% 38,655
- Deaths 45 -23.7% 638
The average age of cases was 40 years. The youngest case was less than a year old and the oldest case was 100+ years. The average age of individuals who died was 74 years. The youngest individual to die from COVID-19 was less than 15 years and the oldest was 100+ years.
The latest local active cases by county in our region:
Washington 70
Osage County 64
Nowata 5
(Click Here for Full Weekly Epidemiology Report)
Additionally, the Oklahoma State Dept of Health says the number of positive cases in Hominy has increased by 101 since Tuesday August 12th, but the accounting for how the number of cases are actually being distributed is uncertain. The state has traditionally credited each case by a person's residency--not by location where the case was confirmed.
The CIty of Hominy, on its Facebook page, says they are told that over 100 prisoners at Conners Correctional Center have tested positive for Covid-19 over the past week.
Hominy city officials say they are not aware of anyone outside of the prison who might be included in this increase.
COVID-19 #s as of 8/15
Hominy positive cases: 158
Hominy deaths: 2
Hominy active cases: 112
Osage County positive cases: 559
Osage County deaths: 12
