Posted: Jun 11, 2020 2:48 PMUpdated: Jun 11, 2020 2:51 PM

Garrett Giles

Washington County is dedicated to keeping everyone safe from COVID-19 during the Primary Election at the end of the month, and Election Board Secretary Yvonne House said they will provide personal protective equipment to precinct officials.

Face shields and masks will be provided. Precinct officials will get to choose whether they wear a mask or a face shield. Eye shields, gloves and hand sanitizer will also be provided.

House said precinct officials will take extra steps to keep the public safe on Election Day as well. She said they will wipe down voting booths and e-scanners on-site every hour.

While it is not required, masks are strongly recommended if the public goes to the polls to vote during the Primary Election in Washington County on Tuesday, June 30th.

On Wednesday, the Washington County Election Board announced that three precincts would change locations for the Primary Election. House said those who vote Precinct 15, 28, and 77 will get new voter ID cards. She said the Election Board is doing everything it can to send out the voter ID cards.

Those cards need to be in the hands of you, the voter, 10 days prior to the Primary Election. House said Washington County Clerk Annette Smith, Washington County Treasurer Melissa Thornbrugh, and their officers have helped the Election Board deliver the voter ID cards. She said their assistance has been greatly appreciated.

As reported on Wednesday, voters in Precinct 15 formerly voted at Spruce Avenue Baptist Church, but when the Primary arrives at the end of the month, the polling place for Precinct 15 will be at the Wilson Elementary School located at 245 NE Spruce Avenue in Bartlesville.

Voters in Precinct 28 formerly voted at Bartlesville Southern Baptist Church, but now the precinct will be at the Spirit Church located at 2121 S. Madison Blvd. in Bartlesville.

Lastly, voters in Precinct 77 formerly voted at Williams Center North in Vera, but the polling place will move to the Vera First Southern Baptist Church located at 310 W Ramona Ave. in Vera.

2020 is the year of the absentee ballot in Washington County. During the Primary Election in 2016, House said they mailed out 237 absentee ballots. She said that number has nearly quadrupled in 2020 as they have mailed out 822 ballots so far.

The amount of ballots will never effect the reporting of the results on Election Day. House said there is a board that consists of herself, a Republican representative who is the chairman, and a Democratic representative who is the vice chairman. She said they will hold as many board meetings as they need to process the absentee ballots before the end of election night.

For more information, contact the Washington County Election Board at 918.337.2850.