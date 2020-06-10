Posted: Jun 10, 2020 12:11 PMUpdated: Jun 10, 2020 12:12 PM

Garrett Giles

Three precincts have changed in Washington County ahead of the Tuesday, June 30th Primary Election.

Voters in Precinct 15 formerly voted at Spruce Avenue Baptist Church, but when the Primary arrives at the end of the month, the polling place for Precinct 15 will be at the Wilson Elementary School located at 245 NE Spruce Avenue in Bartlesville.

Voters in Precinct 28 formerly voted at Bartlesville Southern Baptist Church, but now the precinct will be at the Spirit Church located at 2121 S. Madison Blvd. in Bartlesville.

Lastly, voters in Precinct 77 formerly voted at Williams Center North in Vera, but the polling place will move to the Vera First Southern Baptist Church located at 310 W Ramona Ave. in Vera.

For more information regarding this change, contact the Washington County Election Board at 918.337.2850.