Posted: May 26, 2020 12:27 PMUpdated: May 26, 2020 12:32 PM

Garrett Giles

Many veterans were celebrated at the Ramona Cemetery on Memorial Day.

Vietnam veteran and American Legion Post #334 member Lester Gagan said it was an honor to recognize and decorate the graves of the veterans that sacrificed everything for our freedom. He said he is glad to be alive and grateful to those who sacrificed everything for the United States.

Gagan said the American Legion Post #334 will do an inventory on all the American flags they placed on veteran's graves. He said this will be done in an effort to make sure they honored every veteran that has been buried in the Ramona Cemetery.

Looking ahead, Gagan said public decorations will need to be removed from the Ramona Cemetery by Friday, June 5th.

The City of Bartlesville-owned White Rose Cemetery did not hold its annual Memorial Day Ceremony this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Starting on Thursday, May 21st, graves at the cemetery could be decorated. Decorations should be picked up by Thursday, June 4th so that maintenance of the grounds can resume.