Posted: May 20, 2020 9:42 AMUpdated: May 20, 2020 9:59 AM

Garrett Giles

The City of Bartlesville-owned White Rose Cemetery will not hold its annual Memorial Day Ceremony this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Graves at the cemetery may be decorated beginning Thursday, May 21st. Decorations should be picked up by Thursday, June 4th so that maintenance of the grounds can resume.

Pictured are sights from the Memorial Day Ceremony at the White Rose Cemetery in May 2019.