In the next Washington County Commissioners’ meeting, bids for the 2020 Washington County Wolfe Creek Bridge Project will be discussed. 13 bids were opened last week and three were held for further review.

Later, Washington County Undersheriff Jon Copeland will present a 2020 Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding Grant application to the Commissioners.

The application is through the District Attorney’s Council, who is distributing funds allocated by the Department of Justice for law enforcement agencies to utilize with regards to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Washington County Commissioners will meet on Monday, May 18th at 9:30 a.m. on the second floor of the County Administration Building, which is located at 400 S. Johnstone Ave. in downtown Bartlesville.