Posted: May 11, 2020 11:29 AMUpdated: May 11, 2020 12:47 PM

Garrett Giles

Bids for the Washington County Wolfe Creek Bridge Project were opened on Monday morning during a regular County Commissioners’ meeting.

The bids were for the construction of a triple eight-foot by six-foot reinforced concrete box with wing walls and a concrete traffic rail. Out of 13 total bids, three were selected for further consideration. Those bids included by rank from first to third:

Envision Civil Contractors, LLC ($192,002) American Native Ventures, LLC ($241,194) MJM Construction ($267,952)

A list of all the bids that were opened can be found below. Mike Dunlap, the Chairman for the Washington County Board of Commissioners moved that the bids be re-addressed in their next meeting on Monday, May 18th. The motion was approved.