Posted: May 05, 2020 12:22 PMUpdated: May 05, 2020 12:26 PM

Garrett Giles

Bartlesville Health & Rehab Community continues to work closely with others to provide the best environment for their residents and staff.

Administrator Sandra Brown said she has worked with the 63rd Civil Support Team Oklahoma National Guard and has scheduled for them to come to BHRC on Monday, May 18th at 9:00 a.m. for a free environmental cleaning.

When Bartlesville Health & Rehab received their first positive case, they immediately contacted Burggraff Disaster Restoration out of Tulsa. They requested an environmental cleaning of the entire facility then.

Brown said Bartlesville Health & Rehab saw their first case on Thursday, April 9th. Burggraff Restoration arrived two days later to clean the entire facility and to assist with negative air pressure, which increased clean air flow in the building. BHRC has spent just over six-digits with Burggraff.

Brown said they have been more than happy to have Burggraff in their facility to do the cleaning. She said they wanted to do everything in their power to get a handle on the coronavirus in the building.

Now the National Guard will be in the facility to clean. Brown said she is optimistic that they will be virus free by the time their facility is cleaned in the middle of the month.

Brown said they are excited to have the National Guard in their facility to clean their facility. Last Friday, BHRC celebrated the graduation of 14 residents that have recovered from the coronavirus.