Posted: May 01, 2020 3:15 PMUpdated: May 01, 2020 3:20 PM

Garrett Giles

14 residents at Bartlesville Health & Rehab Community graduated from the COVID Wing on Friday afternoon.

Families got to cheer on their loved one's as they graduated from the COVID Wing. You can find a video of Friday's graduation at BHRC below.

Administrator Sandra Brown said Bartlesville Health & Rehab is seeing more and more recoveries at their facility daily. She said they are excited to see the recoveries.

Approximately 35-percent of BHRC residents are recovering from the coronavirus. 80-percent of staff that had the virus have returned to work.

Brown said BHRC is continuing their mission to provide quality and long-term healthcare for their residents. She said their goal is to focus on resident center care by attending to every person’s physical, emotional, social and spiritual well-being.

Bartlesville Health & Rehab Community strives to meet the needs of each individual with compassion, love and support. Brown said Dr. William Devito completes daily rounds with residents and he has helped everyone he can at BHRC. She said daily patient care includes physical therapy, occupational therapy and speech therapy.

An Infectious Disease Specialist with Ascension St. John Jane Phillips works alongside BHRC. Brown said Ascension has been essential in the process as they have provided COVID testing, treatment plans, hospital care, after care and more. She said they continue to have a dedicated COVID Wing at BHRC as well.

Only select and dedicated staff members are allowed to enter the COVID Wing. Brown said there is on door for the staff to enter and exit the facility. She said Burggraf Restoration continues to clean the facility. Burggraf Restoration also is assisting BHRC with negative air pressure, which provides clean air flow.

Words cannot express how grateful BHRC and Brown are to see their residents graduate from the COVID Wing. Brown praised God, and said she couldn't be happier to see the residents and staff recovering.

Bartlesville Health & Rehab hopes to put on a graduation for their residents at least once a week. Brown thanks everyone in the community for helping them in their time of need. She added that owners Alex and Missy Dout have led them well during these uncertain times.