Posted: Apr 13, 2020 12:19 PMUpdated: Apr 13, 2020 12:26 PM

Garrett Giles

A man arrested for allegedly breaking into a home with a shotgun in Nowata County last Wednesday has seen his bond set at $500,000.

Undersheriff Jason McClain said they arrested Jesse Blanke and placed him in the Nowata County Jail on charges of 1st Degree Burglary, Possession of Firearm while in Commission of a Felony, and Resisting Arrest on top of other charges.

A nearby witness named Rich Scott with Bartnet IP was working on the KRIG 104.9 transmitter tower when the incident occurred, and he said the man, later identified as Blanke, was acting erratically. Scott said Blanke's movements were bizarre, and that he was screaming profanity at no one before taking off for the residence. He said Blanke was also shooting his gun into a field and lying in the road he was walking down.

The father of the household Blanke entered disarmed him before the Nowata County Sheriff’s Office arrived. Deputies found Blanke in a nearby ditch.

