Posted: Apr 08, 2020 3:38 PMUpdated: Apr 08, 2020 5:24 PM

Garrett Giles

The Nowata County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on County Road 20 between County Roads 406 and 407 on Wednesday afternoon after he made entry into a home without permission.

Undersheriff Jason McClain said they took Jesse Blanke into custody.

A call came in that Blanke was walking down County Road 20 shooting a shotgun. While the NCSO was responding to the scene, it was reported that Blanke allegedly entered a neighbor's home uninvited with the gun.

Undersheriff McClain said this scared the family; it terrorized them. He said the husband in the family heard his family screaming, so he entered the house to see what was going on.

The husband found Blanke in his garage and disarmed him. Undersheriff McClain said that Blanke then started running around the yard and into the family's barn. He said Blanke was only wearing pajama bottoms during the incident on Wednesday.

Blanke was hiding out in a ditch when the Nowata County Sheriff’s Office arrived. He was arrested on first degree burglary, assault and battery on a police officer, and felony possession of a firearm charges.

The victims did claim that there was a second individual involved in the incident, but another witness, Rich Scott, was working on the nearby KRIG 104.9 transmitter tower. Scott said he did not see a second individual. Scott made the initial call to the NCSO.

Undersheriff McClain said they have not captured a second suspect. He said they searched the countryside for quite some time and could not locate a second individual.

Scott, Mitch Gailey, and Trent with Bartnet IP reported the incident to the Nowata County Sheriff's. Scott said he and Mitch heard a report of shots being fired while they were working on internet radios 350-feet in the air on the KRIG tower. Gailey then told Scott that he saw an individual later identified as Blanke walking and shooting a gun at what he thought was cattle across County Road 19. This was about a quarter of a mile east of their location.

Scott said that Blanke was acting erratically, and that Gailey called the NCSO because they were afraid someone might get hurt. He said that Blanke was seen lying in the road now and again, and cars would have to dodge him. No shots were fired at the vehicles.

Obscenities were also heard being screamed by Blanke, but Scott said they did not appear to be directed at any particular individual. He said it was as if Blanke was in his own world.

At that point, both Scott and Gailey witnessed Blanke head towards the previously mentioned residence. They could not see everything that unfolded from there, but Scott said they did not hear any further gunshots once Blanke entered the home.

Shortly after seeing Blanke's entry into the home, officials with the NCSO arrived. Scott said they apprehended Blanke without much resistants. Undersheriff McClain said the assault and battery charge came later when they were taking Blanke into the County Jail.

Also of note, Scott said they witnessed the NCSO looking around for quite some time after they arrested Blanke. They said they did not know what they were looking for.

We will have more on this story when it becomes available.