Posted: Apr 10, 2020 10:47 AMUpdated: Apr 10, 2020 11:10 AM

Garrett Giles

Truity Credit Union and Bartlesville Radio would like to thank Adam Butterfield, Eric Bevins and David Taylor with the Bartlesville Fire Department for being Friday’s Hometown Heroes.

During a four hour standoff at the Caney River with the fugitive out of Cherryvale, Kansas on Tuesday afternoon, these three Bartlesville firefighter were in a rescue raft below the suspect (pictured).

The guys in the boat from front to back were Butterfield, Bevins, and Taylor. They endured the heat in the boat and waited for what felt like forever for the fugitive – Jeremiah McKenzie – to come down.

Still, the three held on and got their guy for the Bartlesville Police Department. In a statement, Public Information Officer for the Bartlesville Fire Department, Bill Hollander, said "I’m sure they got pretty hot and uncomfortable sitting in that boat for that long but as you know, we will do whatever we need to do to help our citizens and our community."

Truity Credit Union and Bartlesville Radio would like to thank Butterfield, Bevins and Taylor again for being Friday’s Hometown Heroes.

