Posted: Apr 09, 2020 3:10 PMUpdated: Apr 09, 2020 3:21 PM

Garrett Giles

Truity Credit Union and Bartlesville Radio would like to thank Captain Kevin Ickleberry with the Bartlesville Police Department for being this week's Hometown Hero.

Captain Ickleberry was one of the officers at the Caney River on Tuesday that was in negotiation with the wanted fugitive out of Cherryvale, Kansas that was in a standoff with police for four hours. The suspect, Jeremiah McKenzie, was in a tree hanging over the roaring Caney River after he fled his vehicle and police on foot before jumping into the stream.

Captain Ickleberry stood by his fellow officers, and other emergency personnel, for the entirety of the standoff. Bartlesville Police Chief Tracy Roles said Captain Ickleberry, and everyone involved, acted professionally on Tuesday afternoon.

Truity Credit Union and Bartlesville Radio would like to thank Captain Ickleberry again for being this week's Hometown Hero.

If you would like to submit a Hometown Hero, click here.

Below are more Hometown Heroes from the week:

Monday, April 6th and Tuesday, April 7th - Jennifer Butler

Butler is one of many administrators working long hours in the COVID-19 Unit at the Ascension St. John Jane Phillips Medical Center in Bartlesville. Butler has helped organize and make the ever evolving department better. Furthermore, Butler has helped create a sense of calmness for her nurses that have been thrust into the frontline of the coronavirus pandemic.

Wednesday, April 8th - Jon Beckloff

Beckloff is the Director of Child Nutrition for Bartlesville Public Schools. Beckloff has made sure that all children in Bartlesville have nutritious meals and that they do not go hungry while we all fight through the coronavirus pandemic.

Friday, April 10th - Angie Bidleman

Bidleman is the Chief Nursing Officer for the Ascension St. John Jane Phillips Medical Center in Bartlesville. She is said to be a true example of servant leadership. Bidleman strives each day to make sure the associates know how much they are appreciated for all they do. The community says she has shown exemplary strength and dedication to the hospital and the community.