Posted: Mar 30, 2020 3:33 PMUpdated: Mar 30, 2020 3:47 PM

Garrett Giles

Hometown Heroes, these are the people we rely on to make a difference in the fight to combat COVID-19 locally.

Truity Credit Union and Bartlesville Radio want to recognize doctors, nurses, medical workers, EMT’s, police, firefighter, essential retail and food service workers, caregivers, sanitation workers and other who are serving us during this unique time.

These are the people who do not have the option of working from home, and you can help Truity and Bartlesville Radio to thank them. All you have to do is snap their picture, go to BartlesvilleRadio.com, and click on the Hometown Heroes like under the “Community” tab. Simply say who they are and what they do, and they will be recognized.