Posted: Mar 28, 2020 10:46 AMUpdated: Mar 28, 2020 11:01 AM

Garrett Giles

There are 377 positive cases of COVID-19 being reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health, and the numbers are steadily increasing locally.

For the first time, Nowata County has its first confirmed Coronavirus case that is being reported by the OSDH. This finally reflects the case that the Love’s gas station in Nowata reported, which caused the convenience store to temporarily close earlier this week.

Nowata County and Le Flore County are the newest counties to join the long list of counties under Gov. Kevin Stitt's "Safer at Home" Executive Order for non-essential businesses in counties with COVID-19. Those businesses are to temporarily suspend services until Thursday, April 16th. You can find more on the Executive Order here.

Washington County has seen a rise in positive Coronavirus cases. There are now 14 cases in the county, which is up from nine a day ago. Osage County now has six confirmed cases, which is up from five cases reported on Friday. No deaths have been reported in Nowata, Osage and Washington counties, but the death total in Oklahoma has jumped up to 15. Eight deaths were reported on Friday.

Tulsa County has 57 positive cases for COVID-19, and three deaths have been reported. For more from the Oklahoma State Department of Health, click here.