Posted: Mar 25, 2020 6:07 PMUpdated: Mar 25, 2020 6:20 PM

Max Gross

A Nowata gas station has reportedly shut down temporarily after an employee tested positive for COVID-19. Love’s 636 on Highway 169 in Nowata released a statement on its company website. Here is an excerpt:

“This is our first confirmed case as a company. The safety of our employees and customers is our top priority, and we have hired a professional cleaning team to disinfect the store during the closure.”

The company has directed other employees to contact their healthcare provider and to self-quarantine for 14 days. The public will be notified upon the store re-opening.

On Monday, Nowata County Emergency Management Director Laurie Summers stated there were pending cases of COVID-19 in the county. The Oklahoma State Department of Health still does not list any confirmed cases in Nowata County.