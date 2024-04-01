Posted: Apr 01, 2024 4:40 PMUpdated: Apr 01, 2024 4:40 PM

Chase McNutt

A 74-year-old man was seen in Washington County Court on the charge of domestic abuse by simple assault. Wade Lewis appeared out on bail after he made his $5,000 bond on the misdemeanor.

According to an affidavit, Lewis knowingly and willingly shoved the victim in her chest, causing her to hit her head on the ground when she fell backwards. The affidavit also states that Lewis admitted to putting his hands on his wife.

Lewis was ordered to have no contact with the victim and his next court date is set for May 29th.