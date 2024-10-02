Posted: Oct 02, 2024 9:29 AMUpdated: Oct 02, 2024 9:29 AM

Nathan Thompson

Young Scholars of Bartlesville will get a boost in support thanks to a $4,500 donation from the Arvest Foundation.

The funds from the contribution will support Young Scholars of Bartlesville's mission to mentor and empower students to earn college degrees. Young Scholars of Bartlesville currently supports 24 Bartlesville Public School students through mentoring and programming. In addition, 16 college students are working toward obtaining their college degrees at various universities within the state with the help of scholarships from Young Scholars of Bartlesville.

Stevie Williams, Arvest vice president and marketing manager, presented the check to Young Scholars Executive Director Dionna Cameron and board chairman George Halkiades.

“It is an honor to present this donation on behalf of the Arvest Foundation to help local students work toward their college degrees,” Williams said. “The programs and mentor relationships that Young Scholars of Bartlesville provides help change the lives of the students it supports.”

“We are very thankful for this grant from the Arvest Foundation,” Cameron said. “These funds enable us to support each of our 40 students by providing them with continued financial education, mentor support, and college preparation. We could not be prouder to partner with the Arvest Foundation.”