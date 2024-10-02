Posted: Oct 02, 2024 9:11 AMUpdated: Oct 02, 2024 9:11 AM

Nathan Thompson

Sample ballots are now available for the Nov. 5 election.

Voters can download a sample ballot using the State Election Board’s “OK Voter Portal,” or pick up a copy at the Washington County Election Board during normal business hours.

Washington County Election Board Secretary Yvonne House reminds voters that sample ballots are specific for each person.

“If the OK Voter Portal indicates you have no sample ballots available, it means you are not eligible to vote in an upcoming election,” House said. “We recommend checking the OK Voter Portal to make sure you have an election before heading to the polls.”

House says sample ballots will also be posted outside every precinct polling place on Election Day, so voters can review them before casting their votes.

The Washington County Election Board is located at 401 S. Johnstone Ave., fourth floor, in downtown Bartlesville. Regular office hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. For questions, contact the Election Board at 918-337-2850 or washingtoncounty@elections.ok.gov.