Posted: Oct 02, 2024 2:15 PMUpdated: Oct 02, 2024 2:15 PM
Claremore Man Receives 50-year Prison Sentence for Sexual Abuse
Nathan Thompson
A Claremore man was sentenced Wednesday to 50 years in federal prison after admitting to sexually abusing a toddler.
26-year-old Brayden Kent Bull received the sentence in a Tulsa federal courtroom. He will also be under lifetime supervision following his release from prison.
According to court documents, Bull admittingly filmed himself sexually abusing a toddler he was babysitting. Bull then shared the video on social media. Law enforcement received several CyberTips that led them to Bull. After a search warrant was conducted, law enforcement found additional material that showed explicit videos of children being sexually abused.
Bull is a citizen of the Navajo Nation and will remain in custody pending transfer to the U.S. Bureau of Prisons. Homeland Security Investigations and the Rogers County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.
