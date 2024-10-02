Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print

News

Crime & Courts

Posted: Oct 02, 2024 2:15 PMUpdated: Oct 02, 2024 2:15 PM

Claremore Man Receives 50-year Prison Sentence for Sexual Abuse

Share on RSS

 

Nathan Thompson
A Claremore man was sentenced Wednesday to 50 years in federal prison after admitting to sexually abusing a toddler.
 
26-year-old Brayden Kent Bull received the sentence in a Tulsa federal courtroom. He will also be under lifetime supervision following his release from prison.
 
According to court documents, Bull admittingly filmed himself sexually abusing a toddler he was babysitting. Bull then shared the video on social media. Law enforcement received several CyberTips that led them to Bull. After a search warrant was conducted, law enforcement found additional material that showed explicit videos of children being sexually abused. 
 
Bull is a citizen of the Navajo Nation and will remain in custody pending transfer to the U.S. Bureau of Prisons. Homeland Security Investigations and the Rogers County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.

« Back to News