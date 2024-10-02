Posted: Oct 02, 2024 9:28 AMUpdated: Oct 02, 2024 10:13 AM

Tom Davis

The highly anticipated OKM Music Oktoberfest is set to return to Bartlesville on October 5, on Dewey Ave between 4th and 5th street from noon to 8pm promising an unforgettable blend of traditional German festivities and local charm.

Celebrated for its vibrant showcase of Bartlesville’s cultural spirit, OKM Music’s Oktoberfest offers a delightful array of experiences. Attendees can savor authentic Bavarian fare, including bratwurst and pretzels, while sampling a selection of locally brewed beers. The festival’s lively atmosphere is enhanced by a diverse lineup of musical performances that cater to all tastes.

This year’s Oktoberfest will feature a variety of activities designed to entertain visitors of all ages. Local market and artisan vendors will be on hand, offering unique products such as handmade soaps and local honey. For those looking for a bit of friendly competition, the event will include popular games like beer stein races, Hammerschlagen (a nail-hitting game), and axe throwing.

Families with children will find plenty of engaging activities. Mary Lynn Mihm shared on COMMUNITY CONNECTION that kids can look forward to storytelling sessions, puppet shows, and creative crafts such as decorating Lebkuchen cookies, painting pretzel necklaces, and designing pumpkin art. The event will also feature a bouncy house, a root beer garden, and a gnome hunt to keep the little ones entertained. Additionally, each child will receive a Schultüte bag, filled with stickers, pencils, erasers, candy, and small toys to further enhance their experience.

With such a diverse range of activities and attractions, OKM Music’s Oktoberfest is more than just a festival; it’s a celebration of community spirit and cultural heritage. For those interested in attending, tickets are available online at TicketsCandy.com.

Mark your calendars and join the festivities this October 5 to experience a true Bavarian celebration right in the heart of Bartlesville!