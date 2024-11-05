News
Bartlesville
Posted: Oct 02, 2024 9:54 AMUpdated: Oct 02, 2024 9:54 AM
Bartlesville League of Women Voters
Tom Davis
The November 5, 2024, election is weeks away The Bartlesville League of Women Voters believes the freedom to vote is a nonpartisan issue.
Joining us on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Fran Stallings with The Bartlesville League of Women Voters stressed that their organization is about voter education as well as voter registration.
Fran reminded everyone to check your voter eligibility, find your poling place and view a sample ballot as was to be fully prepared for election day, early or absentee voting. Fran referred listeners to the Oklahoma Voter Portal at https://oklahoma.gov/elections/ovp.html. It is a one-stop reference point to get most of your questions answered.
Coming off the heels of a very successful presentation on "dark money" in politica campaigns, Fran invited everyone to a free presentation by Judge Alan Gentges at the Bartlesville Public Library on the Electoral College scheduled for October 15, 2024, at 6:30 pm.
« Back to News