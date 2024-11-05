Posted: Oct 02, 2024 9:54 AMUpdated: Oct 02, 2024 9:54 AM

Tom Davis

The November 5, 2024, election is weeks away The Bartlesville League of Women Voters believes the freedom to vote is a nonpartisan issue.

Joining us on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Fran Stallings with The Bartlesville League of Women Voters stressed that their organization is about voter education as well as voter registration.

Fran reminded everyone to check your voter eligibility, find your poling place and view a sample ballot as was to be fully prepared for election day, early or absentee voting. Fran referred listeners to the Oklahoma Voter Portal at https://oklahoma.gov/elections/ovp.html . It is a one-stop reference point to get most of your questions answered.