A Washington County man was booked into the Washington County Jail late Tuesday evening on a misdemeanor DUI charge. The defendant, Jesse Womack has several other pending cases at this time.

When officers made contact with Womack, he was asleep in the back of the vehicle with the keys in the ignition of the suspect’s vehicle. An affidavit states that Womack had red, watery eyes and slurred speech. The defendant was unstable on his feet and unable to walk due to his intoxication.

The affidavit goes on to say that officers observed a strong odor of alcohol coming from Womack. Because the defendant was so unstable on his feet, SFST’s would be a risk to Womack’s health, so they opted not to perform them.

Because of the pending cases, Womack saw his bond set at $50,000.