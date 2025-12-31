Posted: Dec 31, 2025 2:58 PMUpdated: Dec 31, 2025 3:42 PM

Nathan Thompson

Listen to this podcast featuring Tom Davis, Nathan Thompson, Ty Loftis and Brian McSweeney break down the top local news stories of 2025 in Washington, Osage and Nowata counties. The program will air in its entirety at 10 a.m. New Year's Day on KWON AM 1400, 93.3 FM and 95.1 FM.

The 2025 Year In Review special broadcast is brought to you by ConocoPhillips, Phillips 66, Nowata Automotive, Totah Communications, Totel CSI, Bartnet IP, Wise Boot and Shoe Repair, Caregiver Home Health and Companion Care, and Oklahoma Security Professionals.

