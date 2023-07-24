News
Washington County
Posted: Jul 24, 2023 10:16 AMUpdated: Jul 24, 2023 10:16 AM
Commissioners Apply for Generator Grant
Nathan Thompson
The Washington County Commissioners held their weekly meeting Monday morning where they heard several reports and took action on a grant opportunity for the new Emergency Operations Center.
Jerry Kelley with Washington County Emergency Management says the possible grant is for a generator.
This is the third grant request for emergency generators the county has applied for. If awarded, the two other grants would pay for installation of generators at the courthouse and the administration building.
The commissioners also tabled an agreement for plugging two oil wells. Commissioner Mike Dunlap says there are still some lingering questions on who the property owner is and the county needs to investigate the matter further.
