Posted: Jul 24, 2023 10:16 AMUpdated: Jul 24, 2023 10:16 AM

Nathan Thompson

The Washington County Commissioners held their weekly meeting Monday morning where they heard several reports and took action on a grant opportunity for the new Emergency Operations Center.

Jerry Kelley with Washington County Emergency Management says the possible grant is for a generator

This is the third grant request for emergency generators the county has applied for. If awarded, the two other grants would pay for installation of generators at the courthouse and the administration building.